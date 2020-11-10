Drug dealer jailed 2 years

H.P. court docket

Nov. 2, 2020

Judge W.G. Paul

A 35-year-old man will spend the next two years in a federal prison after pleading guilty to his first drug charges.

Perry Dennis Olsen, of no fixed address, was handed a global sentence of 30 months in jail for multiple charges when he appeared in High Prairie provincial court Nov. 2.

However, the 900-day sentenced was reduced to 780 days or 26 months because he was credited for 120 days served. Olsen appeared in court from Peace River Correctional Centre on CCTV.

Olsen pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of a dangerous weapon, failing to comply with probation, two counts of failing to comply with release orders, two counts of mischief causing damage under $5,000, and failing to appear in court.

“Your problem begins and ends with drug,” Judge. G.W. Paul said during sentencing.

“Primarily, people get hooked on meth and their lives spiral down.”

High Prairie RCMP found 27 grams of cocaine and 15 grams of meth during a search warrant in a local home, federal Crown prosecutor Cameron McCoy told court.

Olsen was also in possession of a loaded handgun in a holster, and loaded revolver and unloaded gun, the Crown added.

On another date, police found one gram of meth in his possession.

Court heard Olsen breached orders to not be in possession of a cell phone and did not report to a probation officer as scheduled.

On the mischief charges, Olsen broke a window in the Town of High Prairie office building and kicked a door and broke a door handle at Prairie River Manor apartments in High Prairie, said Sheen Kachroo, Crown prosecutor student-at-law.

The judge supported a joint recommendation for sentencing from the Crown prosecutor and Olsen’s lawyer, lawyer Harry Jong.

Olsen recognizes has a problem with addictions and drug and he is on the road to a life away from drugs and crime.

“He’s changed his life around,” Jong said

“He’s sorry for any problems he has caused to the community.”

Olsen was ordered to provide a DNA sample and is banned from possessing or using unrestricted firearms for 10 years and restricted firearms for life.



– – – – – – –



Trina L. L’Hirondelle, 31, of High Prairie, was fined $400 after pleading guilty to mischief causing damage under $5,000.

High Prairie RCMP responded to a report from a High Prairie woman that someone damaged her Chevrolet Silverado truck with a scooter Sept. 19, said Sheen Kachroo, Crown prosecutor student-at-law.

L’Hirondelle was upset with her neighbours, duty counsel Harry Jong said.

“She thought those people were tampering with her toilet,” Jong says.

He added she offered to pay restitution for the damage, but the owner declined.

Jong believes L’Hirondelle’s actions were caused when she didn’t take medications for mental health issues.

“She was on probation at the time of the incident,” Judge G.W. Paul noted during sentencing.

He advised L’Hirondelle to take her medications as recommended.

“Follow rules and take your medication,” he said.

L’Hirondelle pleaded guilty on her first appearance in court.

“She is pleading guilty, which means she is remorseful,” Judge Paul noted.

L’Hirondelle continues to take treatment for her health issues.



– – – – – – –



Kirk Kelly Wehr-hahn, 28, was fined $300 for impeding safe operation of a vehicle.

Court heard he was driving a vehicle when he switched seats with a person beside him in the passenger seat while the vehicle was in motion, said Sheen Kachroo, Crown prosecutor student-at-law.

“He swapped seats with his girlfriend.”



– – – – – – –



Tyler George Grey was fined $2,875 for driving a motor vehicle without insurance.