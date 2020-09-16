Drugs seized after accident

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Red Earth Creek got more than they bargained for after responding to an accident Aug. 29.



Cpl. Laurel Scott, Media Relations Group, says police responded a single vehicle collision on Highway 88 south of Red Earth Creek. The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle was transported to hospital in Slave Lake.



“During the investigation, police observed a significant amount of Canadian currency in the vehicle along with what appeared to be prescription narcotics,” she says.



The vehicle was seized pending a search warrant application which was granted.



“During the execution of the search warrant, [police] seized a number of items including approximately $45,000 in Canadian currency, several cell phones and suspected oxycodone tablets.



Further investigation also revealed that the driver’s blood alcohol level was more than the legal limit.



A resident of High Level, AB, Mohamed Abdulle, is charged with possession of property obtained by crime for the purpose of trafficking over $5,000; operation of a conveyance with a blood alcohol level over 80 mg; impaired operation of a conveyance; and possession of a controlled substance.



Following a judicial hearing, Abdulle was released by a Justice to attend Red Earth Creek Provincial Court on Sept. 15 to enter pleas on charges.



The matter is still under investigation. Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Red Earth Creek RCMP at [780] 649-3992.