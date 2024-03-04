Dry conditions force early start to wildfire season

The Alberta wildfire season has started 10 days earlier than the historical opening date of March 1. Fires lit in winter burning can smoulder under the snow and emerge as wildfire in the spring when snow has disappeared and conditions are warm and dry.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Wildfire season in Alberta has started Feb. 20, 10 days earlier than the regular start of March 1 as the provincial government takes a proactive approach after a record-breaking season in 2023.

Forestry and Parks Minister Todd Loewen urges citizens to be watchful and careful to deal with disaster as weather and ground conditions remain dry, says a government news release Feb. 20.

“Alberta’s government will face the coming wildfire season head on and we will do whatever is necessary to help Albertans and their communities stay safe from the impacts of wildfires,” says Loewen, who serves as MLA for Central Peace – Notley.

“I want to encourage Albertans to remain vigilant and recreate responsibly.”

An earlier start of the wildfire season provides additional resources to the Alberta Wildfire agency, including the use of the public information system to help reduce human-caused wildfires in response to hazardous conditions.

Anyone who plans to bur and fires in the Alberta Forest Protection Area requires a burning permit, which is free.

Forestry and Parks is preparing to train and hire additional firefighters.

If passed, the 2024 provincial budget will hire 100 new firefighters, which will result in five additional 20-person crews.

Those additional firefighters will be critical to the Alberta Wildfire team, says Bernie Schmitte, executive director of Wildfire Alberta.

“Wildfire prevention is a responsibility shared by all Albertans,” Schmitte says.

“I encourage everyone to follow FireSmart principles, to recreate responsibly while in or near forested areas, to obtain a permit prior to burning and to download the Alberta Wildfire app for up-to-date and accurate information.”

The seven disciplines of the FireSmart program include:

-Public education;

-Inter-agency co-operation;

-Cross-training;

-Emergency planning;

-Development;

-Legislation;

-Vegetation management.

As the 2024 wildfire season starts, the provincial government encourages citizens to take an active role to prevent fires and reduce the severity of wildfires by preparing their properties and community accordingly.

Citizens are urged to use extreme caution in forested areas and to avoid burning under warm, dry and windy conditions.

It is also critical that people remain up-to-date on fire bans and restrictions in their area to reduce the risk of human-caused wildfires, which represented more than 60 per cent of wildfires in 2023.

Alberta’s government continues to work hard to enhance wildfire prevention, preparedness, response and mitigation tactics.

As well, Alberta will employ enhanced nighttime wildfire operations, including ground suppression efforts and using helicopters equipped with night vision and nighttime heli-tanking.

Fire permits are free and available online at firepermits.alberta.ca.

A MyAlberta digital ID is required to request a permit.

Register first online at account.alberta.ca/signup.

Fire permits are also available at local Forest Area offices in High Prairie at (780) 523-6619, Peace River at (780) 624-6191 or Slave Lake at (780) 849-7377.