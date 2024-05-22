Dry conditions prompt fire ban in North Peace

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

The Town of Peace River is now officially under a fire ban, effective May 11.

“The reason for the ban is that the conditions are still hot, dry and windy, and wildfires are occurring in Dixonville area, Grande Prairie area, and Northern Alberta,” says Peace River fire chief Tim Harris.

“Smoke was also blanketing the region from fires in Northeastern B.C. As regional resources were starting to be stretched and the fire hazard conditions were extreme, enacting a fire ban removes some of the risk of a fire starting.”

Harris says the areas under the plan include Town of Peace River and the areas in the County of Northern Lights outside the Forest Protection Area.

“The forests and grassland areas around the town and in the County of Northern Lights are very dry this year,” notes Harris.

“This region has not seen the precipitation this spring that other areas of the province have,” he adds.

“Whenever people are travelling or recreating in the forests or other unmaintained areas, they should be extra vigilant to avoid starting a wildfire.”

Harris says there are things homeowners can do to prevent their houses from catching fire should a wildfire advance towards their residence.

“As a wildfire advances, many airborne embers are blown ahead of the fire leading to the potential ignition of house fires when they fall on or near the structures,” explains Harris.

“An estimated 90 per cent of homes damaged or destroyed by wildfire are ignited by embers rather than the actual flames of the advancing fire. Homeowners can employ FireSmart practices to prepare their houses in the best position to prevent catching fire.”

Harris explains FireSmart practices include removing combustible debris such as leaves and pine needles from roofs, eavestroughs, under decks and built up against the house, open vents in roofs and walls should be screened to prevent embers from entering the structure, combustible materials such as log piles, lumber stacks, and plastic furniture should be stored away from structures and not under decks or against the house. Wooden fences should not be attached to the house as they provide a wick for the fire leading it to the structure, maintain short grass around the house and water in dry periods if possible, and keep trees and shrubs away from the house so that if they catch fire, they do not spread that fire to the structure.

He says the fire department has done extensive planning to ensure they are prepared for this year’s fire season.

“Peace River and County of Northern Lights firefighters have ensured their wildfire equipment is working, stored on their trucks, and ready to go,” he says.

“Firefighters have also engaged in Wildland Urban Interface Fire training to be ready for the fire season,” he adds.

Harris explains administration is also utilizing grant funding from the Forest Resource Improvement Association of Alberta (FRIAA) to develop Wildfire Preparedness Guides and Sprinkler Deployment Plans for certain communities within the municipalities. He notes grant funding has also been secured to conduct FireSmart Home Hazard Assessments of residences in both municipalities.

“When wildfires cause communities to be evacuated, those residents are temporarily relocated to other communities,” says Harris.

“People wishing to assist those evacuated to their community should contact their local municipality, Community Services or Emergency Social Services to enquire about volunteer opportunities. Opportunities may also exist at local Salvation Army or Red Cross organizations.”

Harris also says those wishing to assist with fighting fires could consider joining the local fire department, which is best done ahead of wildfire season to be able to acquire the required training. Recent rains later in the week have alleviated the threat of fire.