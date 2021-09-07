Duchesneau signs with Bears

High Prairie Renegades’ football player Raiden Duchesneau, seated, signs with the University of Alberta Golden Bears on Sept. 1 at E.W. Pratt High School. Standing, left-right, are Jeff Copeland, coach of the High Prairie Outlaws’ bantam team, Renegades’ head coach Tom Duchesneau, and Renegades’ assistant coach Ryan Greene.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

High Prairie high school football player Raiden Duchesneau has signed with the University of Alberta Golden Bears after he graduates in 2022.



The Grade 12 player with the high school High Prairie Renegades inked a deal Sept. 1 at E.W. Pratt school.



“It has been a dream of mine since starting bantam football in Grade 7 to play university or junior football,” says Duchesneau, who got an offer for a scholarship from the U of A on April 9.



“I am very grateful that I have been given this opportunity and have been working my hardest to ensure that I will be the best version of myself.”



Duchesneau mostly plays defensive back, which is the position he was recruited for.



However, he also plays running back, receiver, linebacker and on the defensive line on the Renegades.



“I have had several great coaches over the years, from our local bantam and high school volunteer coaches who helped introduce the fundamentals of the game, to Team Alberta, New World Agency and U of A coaches who continually help me to improve,” Duchesneau says.



He is the first High Prairie player to sign with a Canadian university since high school football in the community started in 2014.



Duchesneau was attending a regular skill camp during the first week of April 2021 when he caught the eyes of coaches.



“The defensive backs coach was impressed with my performance and said that he wanted to get the U of A head coach to watch me,” Duchesneau says.



“When I got home, the U of A head coach, Chris Morris, contacted me and asked what my plans were after high school and asked if I could send him my school transcripts.”



On a Zoom call four days later, the Golden Bears offered the young player a scholarship.



Since then, the player and coaches have built a relationship.



“The Golden Bears’ coaching staff has been amazing, we have been in contact several times throughout the spring and summer,” Duchesneau says.



He will join the team for on-field practices in August 2022.



E.W. Pratt school is super excited about the news, says a statement written by school vice-principal Troy Runzer, athletic director Jenelle Gallivan and wellness coach Chelsea Bembridge, and posted on the Facebook page of High Prairie and Area Football.



“We are extremely proud of the hard work and dedication Raiden has put into both football and his studies,” the statement says.



“Congratulations, Raiden, on this huge accomplishment.”



Renegade head coach High Prairie and Area Football Society president Tom Duchesneau echoes those words.



“Our football association and school system are very proud of Raiden,” says Duchesneau, who is also father of the young standout.



“We are very excited to watch where this opportunity will take him after high school.”



The coach says Raiden constantly helps other players on his team by sharing things he has learned through the many camps that he has attended.



“High Prairie produces many great athletes and we have several currently within our bantam and high school programs,” Duchesneau says.



“We look forward to witnessing many more players sign with universities or junior football programs over the next few years.”



Raiden pushes himself to be the best he can everyday, the coach says.



“He has that determination that cannot be instilled in anyone,” Duchesneau says.



“Players need to develop that will to succeed on their own.



“As coaches, teachers and parents we can help guide them to be the best they can be.”