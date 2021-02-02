‘Dusty’ matter not settled

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County residents who want to get dust control on gravel roads in front of their properties will likely have to pay more in the coming years.



At its regular meeting Jan. 27, council agreed that fees will have to increase to recover the costs.



“We’re still not recovering the full costs of materials,” Reeve Ken Matthews says.



When a bylaw that proposed to increase user rates was presented at its regular meeting Dec. 9, council agreed to further discuss the future of dust control on gravel roads as a separate item at an upcoming meeting. At that time, proposed fee increases were presented by Heather Nanninga, director of corporate services.



Administration recommended the fees to 100 per cent of the cost of calcium for the first application, up from 75 per cent, and 75 per cent for the second application, up from 50 per cent.



Cost of calcium is $494 for a 150-metre stretch of road, states figures in a report from Vic Abel, director of public works.



“I think next year, we should add the cost of the water truck and add all the other costs until we get to full cost recovery,” Abel says.



Cost of the water truck is $26.50 per location.



Other costs include the grader for $68 and other labour and equipment for $48.89 or a total cost of $637.39.



Council plans to review the fees bylaw at an upcoming meeting to review the fees for dust control and consider increases.



In 2020, the county made 42 first applications and the second applications were can- celled.



“It rained so much, we didn’t get at it until after July.



County records show that application for dust control rising in the past few years.



In 2017, the county made 116 first applications and 49 second applications.



In 2018, the county made 149 first applications and 70 second applications.



In 2019, the county made 142 first applications and 62 second applications.



A dust control policy was introduced March 31, 1993 and revised on Jan. 8, 2020.



Big Lakes County recognizes the fact that the proper administration of dust control can reduce safety concerns as well as improve the quality of life of residents.