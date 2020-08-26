E.W. Pratt graduates celebrate milestone

2020 graduates of E.W. Pratt High School in High Prairie were on parade after ceremonies Aug. 15. Sitting in the front row, left-right, are, Hailey Gardner, Emma Anderson, Emily Norgaard, Reann Lawrence-Cardinal, Eve Keay and Rhys MacIntosh. Standing in the back row, left-right, are Jennifer Barrons, Rae-Ann Gill, Amy Zabolotniuk, Malakae Sharkawi, Jordan Elko and Danielle Cutrell.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Graduating students of E.W. Pratt High School in High Prairie were honoured at special celebrations Aug. 15.



Just 38 of 74 grads participated in the unofficial event organized by the students under restrictions in the coronavirus pandemic.



Graduates were centre stage at the ceremonies outside at the High Prairie Rodeo Grounds as invited family and guests watched from inside or near their vehicles.



Teachers were given special thanks as they persevered to teach the students online since March 16 after schools were closed in the pandemic.



“You are the real heroes in all of this through the last three years and especially the last few months of high school,” says Malakae Sharkawi, who organized the event with Emily Norgaard.



“I think I speak for all of us grads when we say that we love you and we will miss you deeply.”



Norgaard added to the message.



“We ended this chapter of our lives on a tougher note that expected,” Norgaard says.



“But that means making our next chapter even more special, whether that is going on to post-secondary, upgrading, working, travelling and just finding out a little more of who we are in this world.”



Graduates also received an unofficial certificate of completion.



Town of High Prairie Mayor Brian Panasiuk congratulated the students as the only community leader to speak.



“I believe that E.W. Pratt has prepared you well for the world ahead,” Panasiuk says.



“Past High Prairie graduates have gone on to do amazing things locally, provincially and even internationally.



He encouraged the graduates to adapt to the ever-changing world as they understand through COVID-19.



“The ability to adapt to change is something that will serve you well regardless of what you do in the future,” Panasiuk says.



“Those who can adapt and see the opportunities that come from change are the ones who will do well.”



He says change is a part of life and growing.



“Change is something that you will be living with your entirely life, hopefully not as much as we have seen in 2020, but change is a constant you can anticipate,” Panasiuk says.



“I am confident that these graduates will adapt to change.”



Graduates were also on a parade that ended at Pratt school.



“It was a wonderful celebration,” Sharkawi says.



“Those who attend the ceremonies enjoyed it.”



The official school ceremony scheduled for May 9 was cancelled when COVID-19 restrictions prohibited indoor gatherings of more than 50 people.



Sharkawi says several grads approached her and Norgaard to organize a summer celebration.



The school still plans to have an official ceremony in October, Sharkawi says.



However, graduates wanted to celebrate in the summer in case the school event is not possible due to continued COVID-19 restrictions.