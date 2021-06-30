E.W. Pratt graduating class celebrates 2021 commencement

Young ladies look elegant in their dresses for graduation. Left-right, are Cassie Smith, Georgia Boerchers, Taylor Mearon, Brayley Emter, Elly Beamish, Shanelle Badger, Amara Drefs and Autymn Potvin.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

E.W. Pratt High School in High Prairie honoured the graduating class of 2021 during official ceremonies June 18 at the school.



School principal Etta Viens encouraged the class of 46 graduates with purpose, plan and proceed – her three words of wisdom.



“If you have a purpose and a plan, you’re not going to be going backwards,” Viens said as she addressed the students.



“When you are focused on your goal, on your purpose, that’s where you’re going to end up going.”



She encouraged graduates to keep focused.



“Now, if you take your eyes off that purpose, you’re going to go where your eyes are,” Viens said.



“Even if you make a mistake, think of the words purpose, plan, and proceed, and keep moving forward.



“It’s alright to make a mistake.



“What’s not alright is giving up.”



Only graduates and school staff were permitted to attend the ceremonies in the school gymnasium due to COVID-19 restrictions.



Several students were honoured with awards.



Alberta Teachers’ Association Local Bursary was presented to valedictorian Amara Drefs and salutatorian Georgia Boerchers. The valedictorian receives $300 and the runner-up receives $200.



Dawson Pratt received the Annah and Edward [E.W.] Pratt Memorial Award, sponsored by St. Mark’s Anglican Church, for a student involved in the community, with special talents and contributes to school activities.



Dawson Pratt also received the Merit Contractors Construction Award for $300.



Elly Beamish received the Student Spartan Award, presented to a student who shows excellent citizenship and school spirit, and is positive and encouraging.



Kelly Stewart earned the Montana Blackwell Horizon Award, presented a student who enhances his is her future primarily through greater diligence towards school.



Hunter Laderoute received the Unsung Hero Award, presented to a student who works diligently on studies.



Kieran Larson won the Lynn Edwards Sports Award.



Daisy Porisky received the Johnny Linteris Memorial Award, presented to a student who is a natural leader, someone who is enthusiastic and caring towards his/her teammates.



Graduates were lauded for their commitment to persevere in disruptions in education since the pandemic started in March 2020.



Students were congratulated by High Prairie School Division with words from High Prairie trustee Joyce Dvornek.



“As graduates of 2021, you have proven that you have resiliency beyond the normal expectation,” Dvornek said.



“Use the resiliency you have gained to move you toward the future you want for yourselves.”



Other messages were sent from Sucker Creek First Nation Chief Jim Badger, Treaty 8 Grand Chief Arthur Noskey, Metis General Council elected secretary Dorothy Anderson and Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation Chief Clyde Goodswim- mer.



Families and friends then celebrated the graduates June 19 at an outdoor event at the High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Grounds.



Graduates were congratulated by local municipal council leaders.



Town of High Prairie Mayor Brian Panasiuk commended the graduates for their perseverance through the pandemic.



“You handled all the challenges that came your way and still managed to graduate,” Panasiuk said.



“This is certainly something to celebrate.”



During the pandemic, students coped with face masks, social distancing and Zoom classes, he added.



“Graduates, you have had to show remarkable intrinsic motivation and dedication, along with incredible motivation and dedication,” Panasiuk said.



“As we look ahead to a world slowly returning to ‘normal’, I encourage all graduates to take the lessons of living and learning in a pandemic into the future.



“You are resilient, you are smart and you are now high school graduates.”



Big Lakes County Reeve Ken Matthews also congratulated the graduates.



“What the future holds is now up to you,” Matthews said.



“There will be good and bad times, ups and downs, but that’s what life is.”



He encouraged the graduates to persevere in difficult times.



“Don’t be afraid to fail, it will happen.



“But it’s how you react to failure that determines your future.”