Students at E.W. Pratt School in High Prairie marked Remembrance Day with a ceremony Nov. 6 with the members of the Royal Canadian Air Cadets 539 High Prairie. Seated, left-right, are Canadian Armed Forces Cpl. Liam McKenna and Cadet members Cadet Lillian Ehrler, LAC Sophia Willier, F/Sgt. Faith Bruneau and Sgt. Dax Peters. McKenna was the special guest for the second consecutive year. Several Grade 12 students read about the history of Remembrance Day, Canada in Wars, Indigenous people serving in wars and Cree code talkers. In Flanders Fields and An Act of Remembrance was also read. Several videos about Remembrance Day, war and Veterans were also viewed.