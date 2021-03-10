E.W. Pratt students create explosive art

Noah Brewer, an Art 10 student in Grade 10, put a ton of work into this pencil grid drawing and the result is bigger than life!

Explosive coloured chalk, ink, pencil crayon and pencil adorn the High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School art display this week. “But when the subjects are everything from Keanu Reeves to a bomb ready to be set off, what would you expect?” art teacher Rhonda Lund asks. Art students at E.W. Pratt have showcased their artwork in the South Peace News during the COVID-19 pandemic since last May.