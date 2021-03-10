E.W. Pratt students create explosive art

Noah Brewer, an Art 10 student in Grade 10, put a ton of work into this pencil grid drawing and the result is bigger than life!
Explosive coloured chalk, ink, pencil crayon and pencil adorn the High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School art display this week. “But when the subjects are everything from Keanu Reeves to a bomb ready to be set off, what would you expect?” art teacher Rhonda Lund asks. Art students at E.W. Pratt have showcased their artwork in the South Peace News during the COVID-19 pandemic since last May.
Head for cover! Airyana Bohning-Luk’s Art 10 mixed-media grid drawing is about to set off a great mark for this Grade 10 student. Faith Fortier, an Art 10 student in Grade 10, used a grid and added a rainbow in mixed media to bring her dinosaur out of extinction! Olivia Hopps sends a hint in her St. Patrick’s Day pencil crayon message; you’ll be dead before you ever find that pot of gold at the end of the rainbow! Pretty pessimistic for a Grade 10 student in Art 20! Chloe Anderson’s Art 10, Grade 10 imagination takes us to the land of coloured chalk fire breathing, dragons. Thank you Chloe, we needed that! Taylor Mearon, an Art 30 student in Grade 10, clearly ‘eyed’ this project carefully before finally deciding to complete the colour wheel assignment in water colour. Left photo – Kenzie Herben, an Art 10 student in Grade 10, proves, “it’s an eye for an eye. . .” in this sparkling color wheel mixed-media project. Jenna Koppang, a Grade 10 student in Art 20, admits grid drawing isn’t “her thing”, but managed to pull off this Keanu Reeve’s pencil portrait.