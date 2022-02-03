Each picture is worth 1,000 words!

Just over 100 big trucks, and other vehicles joined the Freedom Rally on Highway 2 in High Prairie on Jan. 29. Participants joined the convoy in support of truckers who are opposed to mandatory vaccinations. Organizers said before the event they did not know if three or three hundred trucks would attend given the short notice. The event was in support of the national convoy at Ottawa. The action has caused an explosion on social media pages locally and nationally in support and against the action. On this page, we let the photos tell the story.