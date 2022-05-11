Earth Day spring cleaning

Several Grade 6 students from High Prairie Elementary School picked garbage at the Q Skate Plaza in High Prairie on April 22, Earth Day. Left-right, are Cody Arams, Kayle Young, Denali Okemow, Eliza Mitchell and Niya Mouallem. They are students in Joanne Murphy’s class.

