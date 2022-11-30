Earthquake rattles Peace region

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

An earthquake rattled the Peace Region at 6 p.m. Nov. 29 with its epicentre 29 km east northeast of Nampa.

Varying reports of the intensity of the quake were reported as 5.2, 5.3, 5.8 and 5.9. The highest reading would make it the largest recorded in Alberta’s history. Earthquake Track recorded the quake at 5.3 on the Richter Scale, which would make it the largest in Alberta’s history, surpassing the previous 5.2 quake.

The quake was felt as far away as Grande Prairie, Fort St. John, Slave Lake, High Prairie, Fort McMurray and Edmonton.

No damage was reported.

The quake was at least the fourth recorded within the last week: two other 4.1 quakes and one measuring 4.5 were recorded.

One reader, Keith A. Anderson, who lives near Peace River, shared the experience with South Peace News.

“My wife and I live near Township Road 814 and Range Road 203 in a two-storey wood frame house,” he emailed to South Peace News.

“I was upstairs on the second floor at my computer desk. I first noticed a low but strong rumbling noise, like a snow plow truck going by, but much louder and more erratic. It sure caught my attention as I wondered what was going on. Then about two seconds later the house started shaking and cracking, like it does when the outside temperature changes quickly in the winter, but much louder and faster.

“’Wow!’ I thought. This is a real earthquake and I get to experience it for real – in Alberta.

“For the next 6-8 seconds, the shaking and noise gradually increased. The computer monitor was wobbling left and right, the tower was shaking, and a baseball cap fell off the filing cabinet. My reaction changed from thrill to fearful worry.

“’How bad is this going to get?’ Before my brain could get past that thought, the earthquake quickly subsided. Two seconds later all was normal again.

“Meanwhile, my wife was in the basement and only noticed some slight noise and shaking, much to my relief since she tends not to handle the unexpected very calmly. Lesser tremors followed off and on for three hours, but none as strong or long as that first one. But each time on the main floor, they would set the crystal on the glass shelves in the China cabinet tinkling.”