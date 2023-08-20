Easier access to mental health supports pleases Williams

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Peace River MLA Dan Williams is happy as the minister of mental health and addiction to work on programs to increase access to treatment and recovery supports.

Alberta’s government has taken steps to increase access in partnership with Alberta Health Services, says a government news release dated Aug. 3.

“We have a responsibility to ensure that no matter what part of the province is called home, individuals can access the best mental healthcare and addiction treatment we have to offer,” Williams says.

“I am proud to work closely with AHS to deliver these services for Albertans young and old.”

As the largest provider of mental health in the province, AHS plays a key role to ensure every Albertan has the opportunity to access treatment and pursue recovery.

To ensure effective delivery of services across, Alberta, Williams issued a directive to AHS to consolidate mental health and addictions programs, services and operations under the existing AHS Provincial Addiction and Mental Health Program.

AHS will also align these services with the government’s recovery-oriented approach to ensure high-quality services remain available to Albertans across the province.

The directive will not impact funding for programs or service delivery.

Albertans will be able to rely on having consistent access to the programs they need to address their mental health and addiction concerns.

The directive is an administrative process to improve provincial alignment of services and achieve better outcomes for Albertans.

Since the stand-alone ministry of mental health and addiction was created in October 2022, the ministry has been working closely with AHS to bring consistent oversight of mental health and addiction services within the provincial authority.

Since 2019, the ministry-specific annual budget for mental health and addiction has grown to $275 million in 2023-2024 from just $87 million.