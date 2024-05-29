Easier navigation around Peace River assured if proposed signs approved

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

Town of Peace River is preparing a way to start making it easier to navigate its streets.

The community has announced it is developing a wayfinding plan that includes design and installation of directional signage that will help increase awareness and navigation in the town.

“Our wayfinding signage needs to be updated to direct residents and visitors to new sites and locations for activities,” says Mayor Elaine Manzer.

“Some of the signage is missing and some needs to be refreshed for readability,” she adds.

Council’s hope is that the signage will help residents and visitors find major points of interest in the community.

“Council directed administration to apply for the Northern Regional Economic Development Program (NRED) grant in November 2023,” says Manzer.

“We applied for the maximum of $200,000. The grant is a matching grant and the Town’s 50 per cent will come from the Town’s general operating reserve.”

Manzer says the total of $400,000 will be used to conduct a wayfinding study, including the design and installation of wayfinding signage which the town is lacking.

“The project will provide directional signage to various facilities and areas of town which is helpful to both residents and tourists,” explains Manzer.

“The next steps are to draft and post a request for proposal and then to award the contract. We hope to have completed the project in the third quarter of 2024.”

Implementation of signage is anticipated to occur in 2025.