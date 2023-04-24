Easter basket winners April 24, 2023 · by Admin2015 · 0 Seniors from around the region were invited to an Easter Tea by the High Prairie and District Museum and Historical Society on April 5. A few dozen seniors attended the tea and were served snacks and fruit on finely-decorated tables. An Easter display was also set up inviting everyone to put on some Easter decorations for photos. A draw was held for Easter baskets with one going to a female and one to a male. In the top photo, board chair Linda Koesveld poses with Anna Stokes. Below, Albert Gladue receives his basket from Koesveld. Rod Berg first won the draw but declined to accept the prize. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You Men ‘all game’ for wild meat: 17 dishes served Plans for Northern Trek 2023 begin McLennan Spring Clean-Up May 26-29 Glenmary Band excels at North Peace Music Festival