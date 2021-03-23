Easter Bible reading going worldwide

High Prairie St. Mark’s Anglican Church Pastor Rev. Leon Cadsap, left, and Warden Peter Clarke hold an open Bible and invite people to read the Scriptures aloud on Zoom for one hour during an international Bible Reading Marathon from March 28 to April 1 to celebrate Easter.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

An Easter tradition that started in a High Prairie church about 20 years ago is now going worldwide.



St. Mark’s Anglican Church planted the seed for the Holy Week Bible Reading Marathon under the Anglican Diocese of Athabasca.



Parish Pastor Rev. Leon Cadsap says the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions have led to the wider reach to all denominations as all reading will be done on Zoom.



“It’s a big step for High Prairie because it will be broadcast internationally,” Cadsap says.



“Even though we are in a pandemic, the tradition of reading the Bible in Holy Week will continue.”



People from all denominations are invited to read the Bible for a one-hour block from Palm Sunday, March 28 at 1 p.m. to Maundy Thursday, April 1 at 5 p.m.



Around the clock, it includes 100 consecutive hours.



Before last year’s event was cancelled because of COVID-19, St. Mark’s opened its church doors for the public Bible reading to people from other local churches and the community.



“It is good to invite people from other churches outside High Prairie,” Cadsap says.



Parish Warden Peter Clarke initiated the local event and says people from the United States, the Bahamas, Australia, Germany, England and other parts of the world have been invited to take part in the expansion event.



During the past 12 months, Zoom has become the video platform of choice for a lot of church gatherings, whether a meeting or a webinar, he says.



“It was a natural choice to engage with so many people in the reading of Holy Scripture,” Clarke says.



Churches in the Diocese have been closed for services and gatherings since last March when the pandemic was declared, he says.



“The whole idea for the Bible Reading Marathon, whether held at St. Mark’s or online, is the hope that we could, in some small way, bring the family of Christ closer together,” Clarke says.



“Lent is the time of reflection, repentance and preparation for the death and resurrection of Jesus, something that all Christians celebrate at Easter, wherever Christians may be.”



In fact, the idea for the marathon came from Clarke, a member of the mission team of the Diocese.



“I suggested that we hold a Bible Reading Marathon for everyone in the diocese and invite both Anglicans and people from other churches, using whatever means they could, to take part via Zoom,” says Clarke, a Canon of the Diocese.



“We quickly realized that we could open this event up to the world as many of us have international family and friend connections abroad.”



Initial responses proved a need for the event to become international.



“Everyone who reads is special for their willingness to share God’s Word,” Clarke says.



Readers are encouraged to use their preferred language and version of the Bible.



“We already have one person signed up to read in Farsi [Persian] and another to read in one of the northern Canada languages,” Clarke says.



“We want people to take part from wherever they are, using their own voice.”



Several guest readers have agreed to read, some in the middle of the night, Clarke says.



Athabasca Bishop David Greenwood is one of the readers.



Other Anglican leaders include Anglican Church of Canada Primate Dr. Linda Nicholls, former Primate Archbishop Fred Hiltz, two Archbishops from Calgary and Fredericton and a number of Bishops from the Yukon, Arctic and Winnipeg.



Lutherans are also taking part, including the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Canada Senior Bishop Susan Johnson and Alberta Bishop Larry Kochendorfer.



Anyone interested in reading is invited to visit the Diocese website at www.ahtdio.ca and find a link under the news section to register. Simply follow the directions as stated.