Easter Brunch coming to Ecole Routhier

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

A FABULAS (Falher and Area Beautification and Leisure Activities Society) fund- raiser is set to bring a hippity-hoppity happy time to Falher in March.

“This is our second annual Easter brunch,” says FABULAS Director Paige Rey. “It was a new event for us last year and was a huge success. We are really looking forward to doing it again.”

The event will be held on Saturday, March 23 starting at 9 a.m. at the Ecole Routhier School in Falher.

“We collectively decide which organization is most in need of a financial donation and where we feel we can make the biggest difference,” says Rey on deciding where the proceeds will go.

“We are excited to have the community come together. Last year, the hall was buzzing with excitement, kids were running around, the community ate a delicious meal together, that is definitely one of the best parts.”

This year, the group has decided to donate all proceeds to the Routhier Facility Enhancement Society (RFES), the group has been working tirelessly to erect a new playground on the school’s grounds.

“It will be a similar menu to last year with pancakes and sausage as the main food,” says Rey. “There will be a silent auction table at the event. Otherwise, the activities are free which include an egg hunt, crafts table, and more.”

Rey says there will be a nominal fee for adults and children to eat at the fundraiser, kids two years and younger will be free.

“The playground is an important part of the school and is also open to community members outside of school hours,” says Rey of the importance of this project.

“The structure needs to be replaced urgently due to safety issues,” she adds.

Rey says this is a great opportunity to bring the community together before seeding begins, and a chance to have a ton of fun with your neighbours.

“We welcome everyone to attend, from babies to seniors,” she says. “It is a great place for grandparents to take their children and grandchildren. Last year, we were excited to see many generations.”

Cash donations will be accepted at the door for the playground project, and Rey urges everyone to attend to support such a vital part of the community’s recreation opportunities.

Tickets can be purchased in advance by contact Julie Roussin at (780) 837-6720.