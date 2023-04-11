Easter Brunch raises $3,000+

Left-right, Cheryl Isert, Julie Roussin, Aubrey Tremblay and Gisele Bouchard (pictured with Town of Falher mascot Beesabeille) volunteered their time during the Easter Brunch Fundraiser on April 2 to feed all 200 attendees.

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

An Easter Brunch fundraiser was held for the Centre Chevaliers on April 2 by the Falher and Area Beautification and Leisure Activities Society (FABuLAS).

Over 200 people attended the event, which FABuLAS board member Paige Wolfe says was a great show of support for the facility that is currently experiencing dire financial straits.

“We think keeping the doors to the hall open is critical to our community,” says Wolfe.

“Part of FABuLAS’ mission is to create community attachment and we can’t think of anything that does that more than a community hall. Our own board members have graduated in the hall, been married in the hall, voted in the hall, played bingo in the hall, attended Honey Festival events in the hall, and more.”

Wolfe also says the hall is home to the Christmas Expo each year which is where they host their annual Christmas bake sale, one of their largest annual fundraisers year.

“We are always striving to reach as many communities in our M.D. as we can with our efforts because our board is made up of members from each town within our M.D.,” she says. “We feel that the hall, while located in Falher, affects all members of our M.D.”

The event featured an Easter egg hunt with goodie bags for each child, a Kids’ craft table with egg painting, colouring and a craft to make. Beesabeille, the Falher mascot, was in attendance with the Easter Bunny.

“We had a delicious brunch with pancakes, sausage, hashbrown, fruit, coffee, juice and water served by volunteers from FABuLAS and Societe du Centre Communautaire Riviere la Paix,” says Wolfe.

“There was something for everyone there, we had a lot of seniors, parents, and children attend. I think each person loved something different.”

A prize table was also available for attendees to purchase tickets for with 18 prizes donated by local businesses. Alex Brochu of Mother Nature’s Delights had flowers available for purchase, of which she donated all of her $500 sales to the hall. Wolfe says Every Now and Then and CAFÉ Nord Ouest donated decorations for the event.

Organizers of the event included Wolfe, Taylor Wolfe, Kristen Evans, Julie Roussin, Aubrey Tremblay, and Katie Aubin. Their efforts raised a total of $2,800 from their brunch, so with donations from Mother Nature’s Delights, the total donations were $3,300.

The FABuLAS crew asks that residents stay tuned with their Facebook page for all upcoming events, and where they will be soon announcing their Annual General Meeting Date. The crew will be hosting their next large fundraiser in October with their Annual Pumpkin Paint Night.