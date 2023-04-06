Easy does it! April 6, 2023 · by Admin2015 · 0 Six-year-old Isla Marx pays close attention to detail while colouring her Easter egg April 1. The Ukrainian Cultural Society of High Prairie handed out its orders at the Edmo Peyre Hall and invited children to colour eggs. It is Good Friday April 7 and Easter Sunday April 9. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You Something for everyone! Volunteer appreciation plans begin in Nampa, Smoky River Organizations share success stories 1 step forward. . .