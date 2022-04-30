Ecole des Quatre-Vents celebrating

It is a day Conseil scolaire du Nord-Ouest is eagerly looking forward to.

The official start-up [sod turning] of Ecole des Quatre-Vents will occur May 6 at 1:30 p.m. in Peace River.

“After many years of advocacy, the announcement of the new school project in November 2019, and the anticipation of the planning phase, the school board is extremely thrilled to see this project come to life,” writes CSNO board chair Sylvianne Maisonneuve in a letter of invitation April 6 to Northern Sunrise County.

“This ceremony aims to celebrate this historic event and highlight its importance for the development of Francophone education in the Peace River region,” she adds.

Northern Sunrise agreed to send Reeve Carolyn Kolebaba to the ceremony.