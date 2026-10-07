Ecole Heritage students, staff find new home

(Falher) – École Heritage students and staff will be housed at École Providence in McLennan for the duration of the 2026-27 school year.

The Conseil scolaire du Nord-Ouest (CSNO) School has been undergoing renovations since January and had been moving instruction to different levels of the school to accommodate the construction work.

“The modernization of the school includes pretty much rebuilding the school inside out,” says Supt. Denis Fontaine.

“The construction includes bringing the building up to code in terms of safety and plumbing and electricity, it will also make the school more comfortable for students and will answer the needs of the students.”

Fontaine says the school, located on the east side of Falher, is a historical building in the community. He explains total renovation costs are expected to be in the $30 million range but to build a school of this size would cost substantially more.

He says through the beginning phase of construction, the teachers and staff would move their instruction to areas of the school that were not undergoing renovation. He adds the intention of the school board was to continue instruction in the Falher building while construction was happening, unfortunately there was a large pipe burst in the basement of the facility, causing a large flooding of areas that had already undergone some renovation. The Town of Falher is currently doing an extensive repair to underground plumbing, and when they were close to the school a capped pipe caused extreme pressure, flooding the basement of the school.

“We had five feet of water in the mechanical room and two feet of water in the rest of the basement,” explains Fontaine, adding that because it was summer, the flooding wasn’t found immediately.

The contractors had access to the entire school but were focusing their work on the top floor. Fontaine says because there was construction happening on the top floor of the school, staff had brought everything from the top floor to the basement.

“This included teacher resources, the library was there, electronics and some other technology had all been brought downstairs,” says Fontaine.

“All of this was damaged and now all of that equipment will need to be replaced.”

Fontaine explains the school is now dealing with insurance to be able to replace all the damaged items. He explains the boilers and main electrical switch had all been replaced the week before the flooding, so that will also need to be changed.

The severe flooding occurred on Aug. 16, just a short time before the school was expected to open to students for the year.

“Now there will have to be remediation of the walls because of the water damage and the humidity,” says Fontaine.

“The moisture was so high that the walls had to be torn down in the basement.”

Fontaine says their school division worked to find a spot to educate the students in the Smoky River Region. He says the temporary relocation to École Providence was made possible through a collaboration with the Holy Family Catholic Regional Division. He adds he remembered the school in McLennan had faced closure and reached out the superintendent of HFCRD to see if CSNO could rent the space for the instructional year.

“We signed an agreement with them to lease the building, and we got confirmation the week before school that we could be there for the whole year,” says Fontaine.

Fontaine says Heritage staff worked tirelessly to get the school ready for their students and were able to open the school for instruction on Sept. 8. The speedy work allowed students to only miss four instructional days.

Kindergarten to Grade 12 students will be at the new site in McLennan for the entirety of the school year. Daycare and Preschool will be hosted on Main Street in Falher at the old Busy Bee Daycare location.

Construction, including the repairs from the flood, are all expected to be completed by November 2027.

Fontaine says CSNO’s hope is that École Heritage will be able to return to its home in Falher for the 2027-28 school year, but further communication will be provided to parents as months progress.

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter