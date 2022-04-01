Economic Development Week proclaimed by Northern Sunrise

Northern Sunrise County agreed at its March 22 meeting to proclaim May 9-13 as International Economic Development Week.

The request came from Lynn Florence, the County’s economic development officer. She wrote to council plans include posting on social media and Northern Sunrise’s website, information about economic development in the county.

Council quickly agreed, but not after Reeve Carolyn Kolebaba asked that businesses be listed on their electronic sign as a way of additional promotion.

Florence was concerned one business may be missed but it did not concern council who said the business could be added if a concern arose.