Editorial – Can Poilievre maintain the momentum?

Richard Froese

One down, one to go!

Pierre Poilievre was elected the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada – in a landslide!

It was simply no contest.

Will it be similar for the Alberta United Conservative Party when a new leader is announced Oct. 6?

Poilievre was considered the top candidate since the race began last spring? He collected 68.15 per cent of the vote. His nearest challenger was former Conservative leader and former Quebec premier and Liberal leader Jean Charest, who garnered just 16.07 per cent. Further down the list were Leslyn Lewis with 9.69 per cent, Roman Baber with 5.03 per cent and Scott Atchison with 1.06.

Conservatives must be happy the result was so convincing, especially on the first ballot. The last thing any party wants is its membership split.

After seven years with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as the helm, it appears the Conservatives are gaining momentum to gain power. Trudeau’s popularity has been sliding for the past two years and people want change.

And many find that change and hope in the Conservative party. A record 270,000 members were registered for the Conservative party in the leadership race.

Reports state Poilievre won 300 of 337 ridings across Canada, including 72 of 78 ridings in Quebec.

Poiliviere is more than popular with Conservatives. but will it resonate across Canada in other parties?

Just days before Poilievre was crowned the Conservative leader, results of a poll were released, which indicated he may not be the answer to unseat the Liberals. Results were published in a story in the Edmonton Sun on Sept. 8.

According to Ipsos, 57 per cent of Canadians who intended to vote in the leadership race have a positive impression of Poilievre while 20 per cent had a negative opinion of Poilievre.

But when the question was asked to Canadian voters, just 23 per cent of respondents stated they have a favourable view of Poilievre and 35 per cent were unfavourable.

However, Charest was preferred by 31 per cent of Canadians, while 33 per cent were unfavourable. Charest was touted as the strongest challenger to Poilievre.

However, will Poilievre be the person to finally lead the Conservatives to finally unseat Trudeau and the Liberal Party, in power since Nov. 4, 2015?

One good thing is that the Poilievre and the party have plenty of time to promote the new leader for the next federal election that must be held on or before Oct. 20, 2025. He will have plenty of practice and exposure in debates in his new role as the leader of the Official Opposition.

Poilievre has united the party with strong support.

Now the focus turns to the UCP leadership race as Albertans wait for the big announcement in just over two weeks time.

Will the new UCP leader truly unite the party?

Stay tuned!