Editorial – Celebrate Canada!

Richard Froese

Canada Day is the biggest event of the year – celebrating Canada’s 157th birthday in 2024.

Considering July 1 is on a Monday, some communities may have planned Canada Day events on some or all days of the long weekend.

Celebrations are scheduled for communities in the Peace region and across the country that reached a population of 41 million people earlier in the year.

It’s a time to celebrate the nation’s unity among its diversity.

Canada is a multicultural nation, comprised of a variety of cultures and ethnic groups from around the world. Many are attracted to Canada because of its freedoms.

Since confederation in 1867, Canadians through the decades and generations have worked hard to make Canada what it has become.

Two recent events in the High Prairie region reminded people about the commitment and service that people demonstrated to fight for freedoms and rights for people living in Canada.

The High Prairie Legion welcomed a motorcycle tour June 9 as part of 80th anniversary of D-Day and Battle of Normandy Commemoration Event hosted by the Canadian Motorcycle Tourism Association that owns and operates the Veterans Memorial Gardens and Interpretive Centre in Grande Prairie. The event honoured those who served in the event during the Second World War. Many sacrificed their lives.

The Peace region is deeply connected to D-Day and the Battle of Normandy as 45 soldiers from the region gave up their lives, representing about 20 squadrons and regiments.

More recently, people from all over northern parts of western Canada gathered near Grouard from June 17-21 for the Treaty 8 Gathering for the 125-Year Commemoration and Cultural Celebration. The event marked the milestone anniversary of the original Treaty 8 signed on June 21, 1899 at Willow Point.

Open to people of all cultures, the event was created so that people “can learn and understand about who we are, our people, our lands and our traditions,” states promotional information about the event.

“We want to establish better relationships with government and industry so that we also benefit in the bounty and benevolence of our territory.”

What a great message for Canadians of all cultures and ethnic groups!

It’s important to show respect for and learn about all other cultures to understand their people, traditions, values. By respecting and understanding each other, it helps Canada become a stronger nation.

May that inspire all people living in Canada to accept and appreciate all other cultures and love and respect them all.

It all starts in the heart of each citizen.

May it flow into local communities and across Canada!

Take time to celebrate Canada and the country’s rich history and heritage and help make it a better place for everyone.