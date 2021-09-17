Editorial – Dumbest election ever!

Jeff Burgar

Less than a week to go before we learn federal election results.



One can feel the obvious tension. Electricity in the air. The excitement is stronger than opening day of the local rodeo. Radio talk shows are buzzing with opinions who will be prime minister. Television announcers are barely able to control themselves as they report the latest bus tour happening or town hall speaking. Newspaper stories breathlessly list pros and cons of candidates.



All in all, if one could bottle the barely contained hysteria out there on the streets and byways of Canada, it would be labelled a dangerous material. More explosive as nitroglycerine. An election for the history books!

Well, not really!



It actually all seems quite predictable. Polls say a Liberal minority government. Alberta will be almost totally Conservative. Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada will vote mostly Liberal. And it will all be over!

Albertans always hope for a surprise finish, an upset if you will. Turf that dang snowboarder and drama teacher masquerading as Canada’s leader. Get rid of Trudeau, and let’s get on with being a real country. That is, if we are even paying attention.



There are businesses to keep from failing. Crops to finish. Kids to get caught up in their schooling. Yards, buildings and toys to get ready for winter. Clubs and groups to try to keep above water. COVID to worry about. Heck, there are even municipal elections coming down the road!



Why the heck, many are asking, are we even heading to a federal election two years early?

Well, some dang fool in the Liberal back room thought this would be a great time for the party, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, to sail to an easy majority. Like most bureaucrats who make mighty boondoggles, those responsible will no doubt find new jobs someplace in the caverns of Toronto or Ottawa. It always seems that way in government. When heads roll, they always seem to roll up hill.



Because, unless the moon decides to fall to earth, an earthquake changes the path of the St. Lawrence River, or three feet of snow fall in Cuba, the polls say we are heading for a Liberal minority government.



Polls have been wrong before. Hillary Clinton was supposed to be the American president instead of Donald Trump. People were supposed to be ready for New Coca-Cola. And Alberta was supposed to have at least three federal Liberal seats in the last election, instead of just one. But does anybody really care in this election?



There is more noise about people throwing rocks at Trudeau or the People Party of Canada not being allowed to debate than there is about the Trudeau bungling of the past two years. Afghanistan. Dealing with China for vaccines. Dealing with China over the two Michaels. The WE scandal. Supporting Quebec businesses while the rest of Canada shrivels. Ignoring western provinces.



But as we said, do Albertans really care?



Somebody in Toronto or the Maritimes will have to figure it all out. The rest of us, as always, just have to put up with it.