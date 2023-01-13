Richard Froese

The first month of 2023 has almost reached the halfway point and spring will soon return.

Everyone looks forward to spring! Many popular community events will also be back after being cancelled the past two years by COVID-19 restrictions when large gatherings were banned.

Is is about time!

Francophone culture will be in the spotlight at the 41st annual Carnaval de St-Isidore Feb. 17-18 on the Family Day weekend in Alberta.

Since the first carnaval, the event has showcased the French-Canadian traditions and grown into a major francophone festival that attracts performers and spectators from throughout Alberta.

The first designated long weekend of the year is sure to be active all over the Peace and Lesser Slave lake regions as organizers are busy planning community Family Day events. Many will be on Family Day itself, Feb. 20.

Family festivities have included a variety of activities – usually outdoors – that feature a bonfire to keep warm and hotdogs, hot chocolate and games, and fun and fellowship for everyone of all ages.

Skating, sliding, sledding and horse-drawn hayrides have also been popular activities at Family Day events.

A fun day of ice fishing is set for Feb. 18 at the sixth annual Kids Family Ice Fishing Event in Joussard hosted by the Lesser Slave Watershed Council.

Two evenings of lots a laughs – and some suspense – will fill Jean Community Community Centre when the Local Actors Having Fun (LAHF) Troupe hosts its murder-mystery dinner-theatre with Secrets, Scandals and Superheroes on March 4 and 11.

After being put on pause in 2021, the murder-mystery is back. Productions are unique and humourous. The plays are locally written with a local flavour in the script. From the basic script, each actor is free to develop their own character.

The dinner-theatre has become very popular since the group started in 15 years ago.

As farmers prepare for another season of seeding, a major agricultural event returns in mid-March. The Smoky River Agricultural Trade Show in Falher is set for March 16-18, hosted by the Smoky Applied Research and Demonstration Association.

Held every second year, COVID cancelled the event in 2021, which would have been the 21st trade show. More than 200 exhibits and farm equipment displays are expected to fill the space – indoors and outdoors – at the Falher Regional Recreation Complex.

The trade show is a perfect forum for farmers and industry to connect and work together, organizers say.

It’s not just about agriculture. Displays also promote local products, businesses, community organizations, municipalities.

Take time to celebrate family and local communities. Organizers put a lot of time and effort into hoding these events for your ennjoyment. The best way to put a smile on thair faces is to attend.