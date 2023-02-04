Editorial – High Prairie for Hockeyville!

Richard Froese

Hockey arenas have become the hub of winter activity in rural communities across Canada for generations.

Many of those arenas have stood the test of time over several decades.

The High Prairie Red Wings and the High Prairie Minor Hockey Association have decided to submit a bid to become Kraft Hockeyville for 2023 in an attempt to upgrade the aging Sport Palace that was built in 1957.

The winning bid will score a top prize of $250,000 and an opportunity to host an exhibition pre-season game between two National Hockey League teams.

And the aging Sports Palace sure could use the big bucks for major repairs.

Last summer, High Prairie town council awarded a tender for $1,205,223 to replace the refrigerated concrete slab and dasher boards at the Sports Palace. Work is scheduled to be completed before the 2023-24 ice season.

Since the first contest in 2006, Kraft Hockeyville has raised the profile of several thousand communities across Canada – from small rural towns to larger cities with populations of more than 100,000 people.

Competing in Kraft Hockeyville is a lot of work, but it brings people in a community – a region – together in a rallying point.

Just ask the people in Falher when that community entered the first Kraft Hockeyville contest. At the time, the Town of Falher was in the early stages of replacing the aged Falher Arena that was built in the 1950s. Soon, the project expanded to upgrade the aging curling rink and the modern facility became the Falher Regional Recreation Complex.

The timing of the national contest was perfect for the community. Kraft Hockeyville rallied the troops to promote both the project and the community – and the Smoky River region.

Falher reached the final few as just 50 communities entered the first Kraft Hockeyville that was announced in January 2006 and the winner announced June 11 on CBC-TV.

A few representatives of the final entries were featured in the final show in Ontario.

The Falher entry even brought the town’s popular mascot Beesabeille, who won the heart of the late NHL great Mike Bossy, a guest on the final show.

A crowd of people gathered upstairs in the old Falher Arena on the big day to show to demonstrate their community support. At first, the crowd was disappointed that a bid from Salmon River, N.S. won the top prize of $50,000 for arena upgrades, $10,000 worth of hockey equipment and an NHL game.

People in the Falher area put their hearts and souls into the bid for several weeks to promote their community and seek support in the voting process in various stages.

It’s a lot of work!

But, more importantly, it’s fun and it builds community spirit.

Vote for High Prairie for Kraft Hockeyville.