Editorial: How much is too much?

The price of electricity will be rising for residents living in the Town of High Prairie Jan. 1. What a way to start the New Year!

Town council approved the ATCO Electric Franchise fee increase to 10 per cent from nine per cent. We could boggle the mind with numbers that would confuse the average resident. The only fact residents want to know, however, is how much extra they will be paying.

Says the Town, if an average customer using 535 kWh per month pays $12.32 for the franchise fee, the one per cent hike will add a cost of $1.37 per month, or $16.32 per year. About four or five cups of coffee, depending on where you get your morning caffeine fix.

Certainly not much!

The hike will allow council to put another – get this – $39,993.81 into its general revenue account, which is where they decided to stash it. What they will spend it on is to be determined.

A comment made at the meeting which was disturbing is the increase was not very much. To whom, may we ask?

This newspaper was told by a senior citizen on a fixed income that she buys only dry goods at the grocery store to save money. She has also unhooked her TV. She is scratching to make ends meet. Bottom line. She is struggling.

It is somewhat ironic that the “not very much” comment was made by an individual who is financially well-off. The small increase is certainly “not very much” to one party but it is to another, especially when it is one of several small increases bombarding this individual. Groceries. Higher gasoline prices. Insurance. Utilities. Fact is, everything is increasing. When added up, every little increase does matter as some less fortunate citizens reach the financial breaking point.

Some senior citizens and single parents on fixed incomes are having a difficult time making ends meet. Food bank usage is increasing. Times are tough. Costs are riding and incomes are not keeping pace.

The pressure on local governments is also enormous. They are also facing cost increases. They must increase revenues to keep up and not fall behind. Running a town is a business. Safe drinking water has to be made. Sewage disposed. Streets maintained. And much, much more.

So, what’s a small increase?

The franchise fee increase it is the ultimate hidden increase. This increase is not the fault of ATCO Electric but town council. When a citizen looks at their power bill and sees an increase, they will blame the electric company. Not so in this case.

It is like the property tax bill. Each year, citizens open up their tax bill and normally see an increase. Many times, the increase is not the fault of the Town but arises from the education tax, which the Town must collect by law. It’s the messenger who gets shot, however.

Hard as it is, the reality is costs are rising and there seems to be little control. Town council can hardly be blamed for the increase in the franchise fee but comments it is just a small increase are best left up to each individual. What may be a small increase to one person, is not so to another.

Besides, a little increase here, a little increase there, all adds up. It may make the party implementing the increase feel better but it not always so for the consumer.

Chris Clegg