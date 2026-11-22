You will not hear a newspaper say this often but High Prairie town council’s decision at its meeting Nov. 10 to do away with part of its history was a wise and logical move.

Council unanimously decided to remove the historic Stoess Street designation and replace it with Veterans Way in front of the Legion Hall.

The main reason is obvious: to honour all Veterans who served and sacrificed during the World Wars. The fact is, we can never do enough to remember. This is just one more step to ensuring we do not forget.

There are other reasons. The most glaring fact is you could ask any of High Prairie’s approximate 2,500 residents and you would be lucky to find a dozen people who ever heard of Stoess or know what his contribution was to the town. Does that mean the recognition should be removed? Well – yes – if his contributions, if any, are not worth remembering and celebrated.

For the record, Stoess worked for the railway company. Is that the sole reason you remove the designation? Or course not. Previous councils have done a poor job recognizing the history but until 10 years ago, we had no idea who Stoess was or what his contribution was to the town. Research has occurred and many are satisfied we’ve found the right man, but what if we have not?

If Stoess’s contributions were so little they are not worth remembering, why honour him with a street named after him? Others are far more deserving.

As Mayor Dan Vandermeulen said during debate, many people who worked for the railway simply named streets after themselves. Kind of a perk of the job. An outstanding accomplishment? Hardly! So the question arises: is naming a street after anyone who has done very little worthy?

We’re certainly not talking about 12 Foot Davis here, the iconic figure at Peace River. Not even close.

When you stack up the uncertainty of Stoess against the contributions of our military heroes, it is a no-brainer. The latter is the obvious choice.

It is important to remember the history. Newspapers report history and play an integral role in recording history. In 1915, however, there were no local newspapers. It is probably why the Stoess Street name occurred and reasons not recognizing the designation recorded, if any.

There may be people who believe removing the Stoess Street designation is not proper. Perhaps if local family members lived in town it would be different, but then citizens would surely know the reason the honour was bestowed upon Stoess. With no one around however, the question arises: who cares? Who really cares?

Another option that existed was to add the Veterans Way designation to Stoess Street. Stacking one sign on top of another would look unsightly, however.

History is precious to a community and well worth preserving but only when it’s deserving. When you compare what our Veterans have done for us, and what the Royal Canadian Legion continues to do, there was no other logical choice.

Chris Clegg