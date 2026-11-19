Three local provincial ridings have been saved!

Central Peace – Notley and Peace River will stay intact while Lesser Slave Lake sees a slight change.

All because, local MLAs, municipalities and others opposed proposed changes in the interim report by the Alberta Electoral Boundaries Commission.

The ridings were part of a report approved by the provincial government recently.

The final report of the Select Special Committee on Electoral Boundaries on the Report of the Independent Advisory Panel was presented Nov. 2 in the legislature. The report and the maps were approved in the legislature Nov. 5.

It decided to keep the Lesser Slave Lake, Central Peace – Notley and Peace River ridings as proposed by the Alberta Electoral Boundaries in its final report in March. The slight change sees Lesser Slave Lake extending south to include the Town of Swan Hills and the surrounding area.

Now it’s official!

At least until the next review in eight years.

It is what the serving MLAs, residents, and Treaty 8 Sovereign Nations all wanted in the first place.

During public hearings in the three ridings in June 2025, presenters urged the commission to maintain the status quo. They said it would provide the best representation for the north.

In other words, don’t even think about changing the boundaries of the three ridings.

After another set of hearings, the commission did just the opposite in an interim report in October 2025.

The commission proposed the new Slave Lake – Westlock – Athabasca riding with Slave Lake on the western boundary, the Mackenzie riding with Big Lakes County and north and the proposed Peace River – Notley riding that combines the current Peace River and Central Peace – Notley riding and would include High Prairie and the west side of Big Lakes.

Proposed changes were strongly opposed by the three MLAs – Lesser Slave Lake MLA Scott Sinclair, Peace River MLA Dan Williams and Central Peace – Notley MLA Todd Loewen.

MLAs, local governments, constituency associations and individuals loudly stated their opposition.

Treaty 8 Sovereign Nations Grand Chief Trevor Mercredi was most adamant about the proposed new ridings. South Peace News asked him for a response at the time. He and Treaty 8 were upset that they were not consulted by the commission.

Mercredi said the lands are fully within Treaty 8 and the jurisdiction lies between the Treaty 8 people and the Crown, not the Province of Alberta.

After all was said and done, the commission responded to the wishes of the north.

And so did the Special Select Committee – and the provincial government.

People wanted the best for their regions.

They spoke up – they were persistent.

And it paid off!

The north is a winner!

Richard Froese