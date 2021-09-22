Editorial – On with the next election

Richard Froese

Now that the federal election is over, it’s time to get on with the next election.



Voters go to the polls Oct. 18 to elect municipal councils and boards for school divisions.



Names of official candidates have been released after the nomination deadline Sept. 20.



[See the South Peace News website for official candidates for municipalities and school divisions.]



When was the last time two significant government election events were on the same date in one year?

Probably never.



Alberta municipal election nomination deadline day and a federal election occurred on Sept. 20. What was the big talk around the town the day or two after? Was the big talk about the Liberal party and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau going down to defeat to the Conservative party and Leader Erin O’Toole?



Or was the big talk about Alberta and Western Canada losing again over the major Liberal block in Ontario and Quebec and another four years of suffering under Trudeau who has ignored the interests of the West since he became prime minister after he was first elected in October 2015?



During the next four weeks, the buzz will be local government elections, where voters can make a greater contribution.

Municipalities and school divisions are the closest government to the people. Local elections engage more people because candidates are known to voters more than those running in federal or provincial elections.



It seems voters in federal and provincial elections are becoming more skeptical because party leaders and elected representatives toe the party lines rather than the needs, desires and wishes of the people.



A growing number of people are losing faith in provincial and federal governments.



Here’s what voters may say.



“What’s the use in voting?”



“One party is just as bad as the other.”



“They’re all the same.”



“During the election campaign, they say one thing and when they’re elected, they do another thing.”



Broken promises.



Too much time, energy and money focuses on the party and the leader and very little on local issues.



Local government elections engage more people, both candidates and voters, because they are that – local.

Particularly in small rural communities, voters know the candidates.



Good candidates have a record of community service by their volunteer work with local organizations and programs, such as clubs, recreation and sports, schools, health and seniors, business, youth, agriculture, churches and many more.

Good candidates are in it serve their community, not to serve selfish ways.



Get to know the candidates and the issues.

Most of all, vote.