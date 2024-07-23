Editorial – Rome burned, we watched

Chris Clegg

One of the organizers of the Treaty 8 First Nations Cup Hockey Tournament has broken his silence and he does not paint a pretty picture. After hearing Clyde Goodswimmer’s story, it has become crystal clear how badly High Prairie town council failed Treaty 8 organizers, players and its rabid fan base.

The Treaty 8 tournament was an incredibly successful event that pumped hundreds of thousands of dollars each year into the High Prairie economy. One Slave Lake councillor estimates $450,000 was generated in economic activity. It is only a guess. Goodswimmer says they are having a study done to determine an accurate number.

The last two years, Treaty 8 bolted for Slave Lake. High Prairie town council rolled out every excuse in the book. Mayor Brian Panasiuk is on record as saying, “I don’t know what else we could have done.”

Shall we start?

Goodswimmer says no deal on ice rates was offered. Slave Lake Mayor Francesca Ward says the Town of Slave Lake offered a deal but did not disclose what it was.

Goodswimmer, did, however. He says Slave Lake offered the minor hockey rate instead of the adult rate the entire weekend. High Prairie, he says, did not offer any kind of rate. The proposed fee from High Prairie was to charge the adult rate the entire weekend.

It was only after Treaty 8 bolted for Slave Lake that council came up with a special “tournament rate” for potential users. Even after that rate was determined, Goodswimmer says they were never informed of the rate. Even today.

Council was also sitting on thousands of dollars in their community fund. There was nothing stopping them from redirecting some of this money to offset Treaty 8 ice rates. Council, however, chose to do nothing, not realizing how an investment (take your pick, $5,000 or $10,000) could potential pay off dozens of times over in economic activity. This is how little council understands investment in their community.

In addition, many in the Slave Lake business community stepped up to the plate by offering discounts in stores for shoppers. Well-advertised discounts on pizza and coffee, cites Goodswimmer as examples.

A revived chamber of commerce in High Prairie could have addressed that issue.

South Peace News has reached out to mayor and the entire council but no one responded. What is there to respond to? A total failure on their part.

In his words, Goodswimmer says Treaty 9 feels “unwelcome” in High Prairie. The efforts of a vibrant Slave Lake council and business community saw the lackluster efforts from High Prairie and seized an opportunity. It is what vibrant and successful communities do.

It is going to take a monumental effort to bring this event back to High Prairie. Slave Lake has got a taste of this economic windfall and will surely not back down. Given the evidence, it is a real shame High Prairie town council does not recognize the importance of this event.