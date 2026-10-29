Editorial – Small business, firefighters vital in communities

Small businesses serve an important role in communities, particularly those in small communities in rural and northern regions.

While big-box stores in cities can offer consumers lower prices and greater selection, small businesses benefit small communities and need local support from local residents.

Celebrate small and local businesses during Small Business Week, from Oct. 19-25. Support them all year long!

Small businesses can offer products such as specialty items that are not always available in large stores.

They are usually owned by people – families with deep roots and interests in the community.

Small businesses employ local people – and pay local taxes. Without a strong base from property taxes from business and commercial properties, residential taxes would likely be higher.

Small businesses support the local community by donating to community events and projects, organizations that support schools, children and youth, health and recreation, seniors and more.

Without support from local shoppers buying at local stores, businesses soon go out of business.

And local organizations have fewer local businesses to ask for donations to support local events and projects – and fundraisers.

No community wants to see businesses shut down. The more businesses, the better!

Small communities and rural regions strive to progress in economic development. When people shop and buy at local businesses, it goes a long way to build and sustain a community.

Shop at hometown businesses and keep the local economy going and growing.

Support small businesses and build the community.

Thank you, small businesses!

October is the month to also honour and thank firefighters and personnel for their service and promote safety in the community.

Fire departments promoted fire safety during National Fire Prevention Week from Oct. 4-10.

It’s great to see more firefighters being recruited to some local crews.

Fire departments are always looking for more recruits to provide the best possible services and more firefighters to call on and be prepared to answer the call.

They are an essential service in any community.

Some fire departments often struggle to recruit and retain a strong roster of firefighters.

It’s always better to have more firefighters – otherwise firefighters get burned out – so to speak!

Without ample firefighters, municipalities may have to consider a fire department with a staff of full-time paid firefighters.

Many firefighters say the work may be difficult and challenging – but very rewarding – that their efforts save a home or life and protect property and people.

Support the local fire department.

Thank you, firefighters.

Richard Froese