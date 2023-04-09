Editorial – Spring is time to get active

Richard Froese

Three months are already in the books in 2023.

My, where does the time go?

Churches celebrate Easter this weekend as a time to reflect on life. Students will also start spring break and have one week away from the classroom and studies.

Over the next few weeks as the temperature rises and melts the snow, people will be itching to be more active outside.

Fresh air and regular physical activity are good for the health of everyone – from young children to seniors. Take the opportunity to take time to get active and healthy in the great outdoors.

One of the first signs of spring is youth playing street hockey in neighbourhoods around the community – across Canada.

Many played minor hockey over the winter and just can’t get enough of playing Canada’s national winter sport.

Coincidentally, the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs get underway in a couple of weeks.

After a long cold winter, many young people also head down to the local skateboard park to freshen up on their skills in rolling and wheeling.

Many adults and seniors enjoy walking and cycling along local roads and streets.

Community parks and trail networks are also popular for people to go for a walk or a bicycle ride.

Some people who walk for their daily exercise do it year-round.

However, it can be a challenge to do it in winter when some sidewalks and streets are not safe to walk on.

Exercise may seem stressful and difficult to start – and continue – for some people.

Life and activities can be more fun doing it with other people – rather than alone.

Many community recreation programs offer scheduled or drop-in sessions – such as walking and other physical activities.

Alberta Health Service also offers sessions to promote health in the Alberta Healthy Living Programs.

Sessions have been offered in person or online.

Organized spring and summer sports will soon be starting.

Minor soccer, baseball and softball are played in many communities.

Some youth soccer is offered as a leisure activity while others promote the game at a higher level of skills.

Registration blitzes will the coming in the next few weeks as organizations and leagues look to recruit new players and welcome back players from previous seasons.

Golf courses will soon be back in operation – after all the snow is melted and the ground is dry.

Golfers are eager to get back into the swing of things.

As the temperatures heats up even more, people will start to think about and get ready for another season of camping, hiking, boating, fishing at nearby lakes and recreational areas.

In no time, school will be out and the start of summer holidays.

Have fun – healthy fun – with family and friends!