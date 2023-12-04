Editorial – Top dog has the biggest bite

Chris Clegg

The Town of High Prairie is not alone it its beef against the Alberta government and its grants-in-lieu of taxes policy. The song and dance performed at council’s Nov. 14 meeting has been orchestrated in virtually every municipality in Alberta.

At issue is the fact politicians making decisions in Edmonton choose to not pay full value on properties they own in villages, towns and cities. Actually, they do not come close to paying the full bill. They pay only half. In High Prairie, it amounts to $62,759.02 in what bean counters like to call uncollectible taxes which council must write off to satisfy accountants and auditors.

The question arises: why does the provincial government not have to pay full taxes on its properties?

The answer is simple: when you are the biggest dog in the pound, you usually get your way. It doesn’t make it right, but might is power.

High Prairie, like other municipalities, belong to Alberta Municipalities. Rural governments belong to Rural Municipalities of Alberta. Both continue to argue over their unfair treatment to no avail over the deaf ears in Edmonton.

And it doesn’t seem to matter who governs in Edmonton: the United Conservative Party or New Democrats. The story is the same.

It is mystifying why the provincial government does not pay full taxes. The logic behind the decision is – well – there is no logic. We all own homes or rent and thus pay property taxes either directly or indirectly and accept this as a fact of life. Why when you are elected as an MLA does this not seem logical? Why does the opinion suddenly differ when you sit on a chair in Edmonton or High Prairie?

There can only be one answer and it is nothing taxpayers are not aware of. It is government’s insatiable need for money to pay for programs and services and the odd perk for buddies. It seems the farther you get away from local politics the worse it gets, i.e. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The federal government is struggling with massive deficits. So was Alberta, who is now showing a profit but paying down past debt for past spending sprees. Municipalities cannot budget deficits by law so they are the ones left tightening their belts the most. In High Prairie or Falher or Peace River, you can can’t write another cheque. In Edmonton and Ottawa you can, however. Deficits mean very little to too many politicians.

To simplify, this refusal to pay their full share is downloading responsibility to local municipalities. “Downloading” is used so often by local politicians it has become the buzzword in municipal language.

What is perhaps perplexing on this issue is many provincial politicians were municipal politicians before being elected to a higher government. They are the ones who should understand most the pressure of downloading bills to local and smaller governments. Yet, this continues.

All towns like High Prairie can do is continue to lobby. Who knows? One day, they just might be successful. Don’t hold your breath, however. The chihuahua rarely wins the fight against the pit bull.