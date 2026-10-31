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Editorial – What’s not to love?

by | Oct 31, 2026 | Opinion

Albertans have spoken loud and clear!

At least for now!

The approximate 75 per cent of voters who cast their ballots Oct. 19 to deny pursuing separation from Canada proves conditions are far from being bad enough to pursue leaving the great nation we call the Great White North.

Canada certainly has its problems, make no mistake. A federal government who treats the West like second class citizens is a good start. The vote proved, however, Albertas are not convinced leaving is a viable option on the gold brick road to prosperity.

Like a wannabee politician hungry to gets its turn at the public trough, the separatists simply did not sell their dream of a better Alberta to other Albertans. They were armed with mountains of information about the evils of Ottawa yet Albertans turned out in droves to refuse separation.

The question is why.

The answer is simple.

Separation causes uncertainty, which causes anxiety. No one wants uncertainty, especially stock markets, never mind the parents trying to raise a family. Despite the hardships we are experiencing with rising costs and three levels of government with their hands in our pockets at the same time, we still do pretty good.

There are no wars here. Our borders are secure. Most of us make a decent living. Education and health care are pretty decent. Roads and streets are not as bad as some of us claim. All pretty good reason to stay in Canada.

Could Alberta do better? There is no doubt we could. We could negotiate new trade agreements with Canada and America. But consider dealing with Ottawa after telling them to take a hike, or dealing with a president like Donald Trump? Good luck with that! Many believe Alberta could do no worse. Don’t be so sure.

What can be assured is the idea of separation is not dead, much as Ottawa would like to believe. The hard-core separatist will not give up the fight.

And if Ottawa continues to treat Alberta like a colony to rape and pillage at its will, the resentment will only grow. Ottawa has a chance here to begin to change its attitude and mend fences, not only toward Alberta but Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Changing over 100 years of lousy attitudes toward the West will not come easy when you’ve had your own way for over a century.

Change is coming, people. It may be decades way, but Ottawa’s laissez faire attitude must change if Canada will survive long into the future. The current politicians will be long gone and buried so why would they care?

Alberta separation is not yet a reality. It maybe decades away. As it inches closer, the fury will grow unless fences are mended. Separation is coming.

Canada? Alberta? What’s not to love?

Chris Clegg

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