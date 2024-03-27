Editorial – Why not?

Chris Clegg

One thing you have to admit, Big Lakes County Faust Councillor Robert Nygaard is persistent.

Each year around this time, council discusses details about the upcoming county barbecue. Each year, Nygaard lobbies to hold the barbecue somewhere in the county’s east end (usually Faust or Kinuso), to no avail. His pleas always fall on deaf ears.

It may be more difficult to hold the barbecue at Kinuso rather than High Prairie, where it has always been held since its inception, unless our memory fails us. Let it also be noted that sometimes transportation is arranged to bring seniors and outsiders to High Prairie for the celebration.

But highways lead two ways. The same highway that leads to High Prairie also leads to Kinuso. It can’t be that big an issue driving east or west.

On a smaller scale, years ago, the former M.D. of Big Lakes rotated meetings in different wards. Meetings were at Kinuso, Joussard, Salt Prairie, Triangle, Banana Belt and other locations. Local community groups or ladies catered the lunch. That way, council also supported a local organization. For the most, it was well-received by M.D. residents.

The usual reason for not holding the event outside High Prairie is it is more difficult for staff. If council hired a caterer (local community group) that would in fact lessen the demands of staff. Council members could still serve the lunch. We cannot imagine a huge public outcry from county taxpayers if council did this.

Big Lakes County is a fairly vast area but not so vast that holding the barbecue in High Prairie or Kinuso should be a big issue. So many people residing in the town of High Prairie attend it feels like a High Prairie barbecue. Offering a free food event draws people no matter where they reside.

Besides, people also pay taxes in Kinuso and Faust so should they not have the privilege to host the barbecue? Why always High Prairie? Perhaps not every second year but council should throw the eastern citizens a bone (no pun intended) and perhaps hold the barbecue in the east every third year?

And – if the barbecue total flops with poor attendance – then council can legitimately argue to hold the event in High Prairie, its largest population base. Until you try, however, how do you know?

The matter of location for the barbecue is not complicated. It is not held at Kinuso or Faust because council and staff do not want it there. Yes, council makes the decision, but time and again this newspaper has quoted administration and staff saying it would be more difficult to host the barbecue outside High Prairie. Council has listened and acted accordingly.

As for Nygaard, next year he will be beating the old drum, much like the robins will be chirping and the snow will be melting, but no one will be listening. Too bad. Simply put, Nygaard’s suggestion is not without merit.