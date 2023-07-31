Edmonton man facing drug charges after $24,300 in drugs seized

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

(High Prairie) – Police in High Prairie got much more than they bargained for after investigating a drunk man in town three weeks ago.

On July 15, the High Prairie RCMP General Investigation Section (GIS) received a call of an intoxicated male in a field in High Prairie.

“Upon arrival, members dealt with and arrested the intoxicated male. Search incidental to arrest revealed drugs and drug trafficking paraphernalia on and near the suspect,” says High Prairie GIS Const. Tyler Bell in a news release.

As a result of the investigation, RCMP seized 3.5 ounces of fentanyl, 4.6 ounces of crystal methamphetamine, $1,076 in cash, one cell phone and various drug trafficking paraphernalia including two scales, baggies and a roll of aluminum foil.

The approximate street value of the drugs is $24,300.

RCMP charged Richard Grey, 42, of Edmonton, with three counts of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

Grey was brought before a Justice of the Peace and was remanded into custody.

Grey appeared in High Prairie Court of Justice July 31 and reserved plea until Aug. 14.

Bell issued a warning to residents.

“People that are involved in the drug trade and drug trafficking continue to use different ways to attempt to distribute their drugs to the streets in our communities and avoid apprehension by police,” says Bell.

“Through extensive investigations and the focus to put a stop to drugs in our community, these seizures have prevented a lot of potential violence and deaths. No matter the type of drug, the drug trade hurts our community’s safety and well-being. We encourage the community to work with the police to help put a stop to drug trafficking.”

Members of the public who suspect any drug or gang activity can call the High Prairie RCMP Detachment and can speak with Const. Bell or Cpl. Sherrie Choo at (780) 523-3370 or contact Crime Stoppers at (1-800) 222-TIPS (8477), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the P3 Tips app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.