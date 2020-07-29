Effort to save buildings at Police Point renewed

One of the buildings at Police Point at Grouard is in bad need of repair or it will soon be lost.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The historic buildings at Police Point are up for discussion.



Big Lakes County discussed the buildings after receiving a development permit from the landowner to move a manufactured home onto the property. In short, current bylaws prevent the landowner from putting the home on the property, prompting the need to amend the Land Use Bylaw to redistrict the parcel to Hamlet Residential District.



Council heard the old Police Point buildings are on the property, and in very poor shape.



“I don’t know what the County is prepared to do,” said Grouard Councillor Fern Welch.



“It would be unfortunate if these buildings would collapse,” she added.



Years ago, the County [then the M.D. of Big Lakes] tried to develop a plan to save them with no success.



“The cost was just unreal,” South Sunset House – Gilwood Councillor remembered.



But they will try again to see if something can be done.



“We have to have something we can go and present to the family,” said Welch.



North Gilwood – Triangle Councillor Ken Matthews wondered if the buildings were worth saving given their condition.



“One building is salvageable,” said Welch.



Matthews suggested perhaps the County could place a historical marker at the site.



Faust Councillor Robert Nygaard offered another suggestion.



“Is the RCMP not interested in some of their heritage?” he asked.



“No money,” said Welch.



The County will be meeting with the family and researching past history regarding the buildings.



Council passed first reading to the amendment and will now advertise for public feedback. A decision will be made at a future meeting.