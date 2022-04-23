Efforts continue to locate bank in McLennan

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Efforts to find a bank willing to locate in McLennan continue.

Mayor Jason Doris reported on his efforts at council’s April 11 meeting saying it appears exploring the option of a credit union is the only option left.

Doris said he first spoke to a CIBC rep and the outlook was grim.

“She said they’re not looking to build branches in rural areas,” Doris told council.

It was similar to the story told to council by ATB Financial, who announced Feb. 4 they are closing their branch at McLennan May 12. The McLennan ATB branch is one of the smallest branches in Alberta. Coupled with a decreasing regional population, the decline in customer interaction, plus the fact more customers are banking digitally, were all contributing factors to the closure. It also hinders other banks from opening.

“That’s the way it goes,” said Councillor Sue Delaurier after hearing Doris’ report.

Doris then suggested contacting a credit union to explore the possibility of opening. He received the permission of council to pursue the venture.

Council heard the ATB branch is closing despite the bank having 18 months left on their lease with the owner.