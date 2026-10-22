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Efforts to combat crime under microscope

by | Oct 22, 2026 | News

Ways to fight criminal activity in High Prairie will be further examined after the town’s senior peace officer prepares a new bylaw.

Town council debated the topic at its Sept. 29 meeting. It arose from ideas presented from Katrina Ross at the Sept. 9 meeting.

CAO David Joy noted ways to combat crime has been a “top priority” of council since May 2005. He noted the hiring of a third peace officer and installation of cameras around town has helped.

“We aren’t going to stop there,” Joy said, noting council continues to develop its new Crime Prevention Strategy Evaluation.

“We want people to be safe,” he added.

The report presented to council was for information only.

Currently, senior police officer Brady Snow is developing a bylaw. It prompted Councillor Dennis Porisky to wait until the new bylaw was presented and passed. Councillors Brian Martinson, David Temple and Bryce Shunter agreed. Shunter noted perhaps several bylaws could be rolled into one as a strategy is developed.

Joy noted other communities have bylaws.

“Council may consider adopting parts of it for the purpose of beautification of the town, public safety and to reduce criminal activity,” he wrote.

“It will require a comprehensive bylaw and the blending or repeal of a number of bylaws that are currently in place,” he added.

Administration preferred to consolidate some of the crime and and vagrancy bylaws to include suggestions in other communities, reads the report.

Joy added, as have the RCMP, that fighting crime is an issue to be shared by everyone.

“It does not all rest on the shoulders of town council,” wrote Joy.

“Residents and businesses also have a responsibility to do their part by installing better lighting, security cameras, etc.

“But perhaps this is where council can assist with the defraying of costs,” he added.

“In anticipation of the Nov. 25 public meeting on crime, this report, along with seven other reports on reducing crime in front of council this year, should assure the general public that this remains a top priority for this council as we seek practical, cost-effective solutions together.”

Chris Clegg
South Peace News

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