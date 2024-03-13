‘Egg’citing event planned at Peace River’s Kinsmen Park

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

The Town of Peace River is wishing you a basketful of ‘eggs’citement and a hippity, hoppity good time at its Easter Egg-Stravaganza on March 30.

“The Town puts on these events to celebrate all of the families in the community through the spirit of the holidays,” says Taylor Bak, recreation programmer.

“It is a great opportunity for family fun.”

Bak says everyone is welcome to attend the event, but it is primarily catered to children from newborn to 10 years of age.

“When each child comes to the park, they get an Easter Passport,” says Bak. “On the passport are pictures of six different coloured eggs with clues for where they are hidden in the park. Once you find them, grab one egg and mark it off on your sheet. When your sheet is filled, find the goodie bag station for your prize.”

The event will be hosted at Kinsmen Park on the north end of Peace River from 1-3 p.m.

No registration is required for people to participate.

“When you bring back the fully-filled out Easter Passport, there will be staff there to hand out Easter Themed goodie bags,” she says.

“These events are extremely beneficial for families to attend. They can make great memories, make new friends, or spend time with old friends.”

Bak urges families to bring their children to this event for an afternoon of free family fun.

“It is a chance to celebrate Easter, play games, make friends, and, of course, get some chocolate,” says Bak. “We are very excited to host.”

Bak says events like this are a reminder of how lucky the Town of Peace River is to have such a great sense of community with all its residents.

“We are incredibly fortunate that this has been a reoccurring event that has been well-attended each year,” she says. “Children will have fun at the event doing the Easter-themed games, the scavenger hunt, and spending time playing at the parks.”

For more information email guestservices @peaceriver.ca or phone (780) 624-3204.