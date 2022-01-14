Election challenge withdrawn

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The man who challenged the legality of the Town of High Prairie’s Oct. 18, 2021 municipal election has withdrawn his action.

On the advice of his lawyers, Barry Sharkawi withdrew his claim. The action did not proceed to court in Edmonton Jan. 4 as scheduled.

Sharkawi cited several concerns over the way the election was conducted. The most important was no ballot boxes were present at J.B. Wood Extended Care Unit as previously agreed by council motion. Town CAO Rod Risling writes in an email that “several attempts” were made to arrange to place ballot boxes at J.B. Wood but received no response from Alberta Health Services.

The entire matter has left Sharkawi disappointed because the voting rights of J.B. Wood residents was affected, as well as any staff who may have taken advantage of the ballot boxes to vote.

Shawkawi, who lost the election 367-314, says the 60+ residents may have affected the outcome of the election. He withdrew the legal action because he missed the deadline to file, not because his lawyers said his claims had no merit.

“Further to our telephone conversation with you on Dec. 30, 2021, we confirm that you have instructed us to withdraw the above-noted claim on your behalf,” wrote Sharkawi’s lawyer, Aizlynn Regan, of the firm Alberta Counsel.

“We also confirm that we will consult with opposing counsel [the Town of High Prairie secured the services of Reynolds Mirth Richard and Farmers LLP] to seek their consent to withdraw on a ‘without cost’ basis.”

Sharkawi says the consent was granted.

Mayor Brian Panasiuk was disappointed there was not a polling station at J.B. Wood but is confident the election was run legally.

“I am happy that the case is being dropped as it will save the Town money and time, however, I am also disappointed as I feel residents would like to have had an official ruling about whether the election was conducted correctly,” writes Panasiuk in an email.

“I would like residents to know that administration reviewed the concerns with our legal counsel and they were confident that the election was held within the legislative requirements.”

Sharkawi’s lawyer disagrees with the Town, saying Sharkawi’s case had merit.

“We must reiterate that, on its face, the case has substantial merit,” wrote Regan.

The deadline to file the action was the central issue to the case, not whether Sharkawi’s claims had merit.

Sharkawi first spoke to Alberta Counsel Nov. 30. Regan writes they stressed the issue of timing. At the same time, Sharkawi was talking to Alberta Municipal Affairs, the organization which oversees the operations of municipalities, hoping they would do something. They did not.

Dec. 3, Sharkawi retained the services of Alberta Counsel to challenge the election. Dec. 4, the firm advised Sharkawi he “may” be within the time limit. The matter went to court Dec. 6 and court granted a fiat to challenge the election. An application to proceed was filed Dec. 17.

After receiving the action, the Town’s lawyers contacted Alberta Counsel. They immediately claimed the fiat was obtained past the deadline to file.

Alberta Counsel then wrote Sharkawi with concerns. Central to the argument was the wording in Section 127(2) of the Local Authorities Election Act which states “. . .if within six weeks after an election the person raising the issue shows by affidavit to a judge reasonable grounds. . .”

The question arose: is six weeks immediately after the election, the day after the election, or when the returning officer makes his/her official declaration of the winner, which is a few days later.

Alberta Counsel deemed the six weeks to file against started Oct. 22.

“We then reviewed when the six-week period began,” wrote Regan. “The Court of Appeal concluded in a case from 1921 that calculating time ‘after’ an event excludes the day of the event, meaning the six-week period does not begin until the day after the date of the declaration. Therefore, we began calculating the six-week period beginning Oct. 23, 2021.”

Regan continued.

“There is no definition of how to count a ‘week’ under the legislation. However, the Court of Appeal, and more recent case law, has explained that a six-week period is counterintuitively not as you or I would count weeks, but rather 42 days. Unfortunately, in counting 42 days beginning on Oct. 23, 2021, the final day to file your fiat in time was Dec. 3, 2021. To obtain the fiat, we presented the affidavit on your behalf to Justice Belzil on Dec. 6, 2021.”

She adds “. . .our chances of success to overcome that hurdle is far lower than was roughly discussed in the rush of getting your affidavit filed. . .given our most recent research, we conclude that the application is likely doomed to fail because of the timing issue.”

The timing issue was affected by Sharkawi talking to Municipal Affairs. In a letter to the Town’s lawyers Dec. 30, 2021, Regan wrote, “We acknowledge that Mr. Sharakwi was delayed to his detriment when he sought advice from the Minister of Municipal Affairs regarding his concerns over the [election] instead of first turning to legal counsel for advice.”

Risling says the election was valid. In an email, he writes there is no legislative requirement for council to add institutional voting stations such as those at J.B. Wood but it is “something previous councils have supported.”

Risling writes returning officer Brian Martinson made every effort to have a voting station at J.B. Wood.

“It is unfortunate that the voting station was not conducted at J.B. Wood. Several phone calls were made requesting the establishment of the voting station; however, they were not returned. It is our understanding that there were changes to phone lines and personnel within J.B. Wood which resulted in the breakdown in communication. As the calls were not responded to, assumptions were made that the facility was limiting access due to COVID. The Town will do a better job of communicating with J.B. Wood and/or other potential institutional voting locations in the future.”

Otherwise, Risling is confident the election was run properly and in accordance with Alberta legislation.

Risling and Panasiuk stopped short of apologizing to J.B. Wood residents.

Sharkawi’s lawyer praised Sharkawi’s attempted action.

“The Town can appreciate that Mr. Sharkawi was acting as any other diligent voter would, and when he was informed of the legal process to challenge the election he acted, albeit too late.”

Sharkawi also cited other concerns over the election. Through his lawyer, in a letter to the town, they included: