Election forum in Peace River May 5, 2023

The Peace River & District Chamber of Commerce had their political forum April 26. It was well-attended with about 40 attending. Candidates responded to about 40 pre-submitted questions plus a few from the floor. A video of the forum will be posted on the chamber's Facebook page. In the photo, left-right, are UCP incumbent candidate Dan Williams, chamber president Layne Gardner, chamber first vice-president Heidi Dube, Independent candidate Conrad Nunweiler, and NDP candidate Liana Paiva. Photo courtesy of Photos by Lori.