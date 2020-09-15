Electronic recycling available in HP

Richard Froese

South Peace News

People in the High Prairie region can get rid of their unwanted electronics thanks to an expanded pilot project.



The High Prairie and District Regional Solid Waste Management Authority has partnered with the Alberta Recycling Management Authority [ARMA] for a pilot project at all transfer stations and regional landfills in Big Lakes County, the Town of High Prairie, Gift Lake Metis Settlement and East Prairie Metis Settlement at no additional cost to residents.



Residents can now recycle electronics, including audio-visual equipment, telecom, cell phones and wireless devices, electronic gaming equipment, small home appliances, portable power tools, toys, musical instrument, and solar panels.



The provincial government has approved a two-year $43 million expanded electronics recycling pilot project managed by ARMA at several locations.



“Not only will this program provide our residents with more options to dispose of unwanted electronics safely, but it will also help protect the environment by reducing the number of electronics that end up in landfills,” says Reeve Ricard Simard in a news release.



Funding will also help the region extend the life of landfills.



For more information or concerns, contact the county at [780] 523-5955.