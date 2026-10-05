Elemental Fitness builds strength, community

Heidi Dube, owner of Elemental Fitness. Photo courtesy of Heidi Dube.

For Heidi Dube, opening Elemental Fitness and Nutrition Coaching in December 2025 marked both a new beginning and a return to the work she loves.

Located in Riverdrive Mall in Peace River, the studio is built around a simple belief: fitness should help people feel stronger, more confident and more connected—not intimidated.

Dube’s path in the industry began after her family moved to Peace River in 2016. She started teaching classes throughout the region, drawing on her own experience with strength training, group fitness and bodybuilding competitions. Movement, she had learned, can change more than the body; it can also improve confidence, mental health and a person’s sense of belonging.

In 2019, she purchased Fit Body Bootcamp and rebranded it as Lift Fitness. Just three months later, COVID-19 arrived. Dube spent the next several years doing everything she could to hold the business and its community together, but eventually had to close the doors.

Dube says the closure was difficult, but it also shaped her as an owner, coach and person. After taking time to heal, Dube returned to teaching at the Baytex Energy Centre under the name Elemental Fitness and Nutrition Coaching. Opening the current studio, she says, felt like coming home to the work and community she had missed.

Dube has continued to build her knowledge along the way. She is certified as a personal trainer, corrective exercise specialist, senior fitness specialist, bodybuilding specialist and glute specialist. She is also a certified Holistic Nutrition Clinical Practitioner, allowing her to support clients with sustainable habits beyond their workouts.

Elemental offers instructor-led circuit classes at 6 a.m., 9:15 a.m., 12:10 p.m. and 5 p.m., along with small-group personal training. Other services include a Silver Sneakers 50+ senior fitness class, corrective exercise and strength programming, nutrition and lifestyle coaching, and InBody body-composition scans.

The programs are intended for a broad range of ages, abilities and goals, from someone attending a first class to an experienced exerciser seeking individualized coaching. Dube wants people to know they do not have to get fit before walking through the door, understand every piece of equipment or have a perfect plan.

“Our job is to meet you where you are and help you move forward safely and confidently,” she says.

Elemental’s focus is not on quick fixes, she says, but on education, strong foundations and realistic habits that can support long-term health.

Dube is also quick to credit the trainers who have helped build this new chapter: Jackie Campbell, Jessica Mrazek, Michelle Cockwill, Jordan Broadhead, Amanda Burdick Magnusson, Annette Bennett, Kirsty Jamie-Lee Broadhead and Renee Mussio. Their experience, energy and commitment, she says, help make the studio a welcoming place.

That sense of welcome is central to Dube’s vision. Elemental is about more than completing a workout; it is a community where people can develop strength, confidence and knowledge while receiving support at every stage.

For Dube, the road back was not easy, but returning to coaching with a studio of her own is a point of pride—and an opportunity to help others discover what they are capable of.

Sara Driedger

South Peace News