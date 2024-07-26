Elk Pro Rodeo: a world-class event!

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Where else can you live in a small town and be treated to world class athletes performing each year?

High Prairie, where the best-in-the-world cowboys and cowgirls compete at the High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo. Yes, these are the same competitors you see at the Calgary Stampede, and brought to your front step by the Elks and its many sponsors and volunteers.

This year’s rodeo is July 30-31 on the usual Tuesday and Wednesday dates.

The always spectacular parade begins at 11 a.m. but the parade route has changed from years ago, but is the same as last year. Please see page 14 for the map. Check out the story for the latest rules.

And, please, give a big hand to this year’s parade marshals, long-time Elks and Royal Purple members Rick and Trudy Quartly.

The first performance of two rodeo performances occurs at 1:30 p.m. at the Elks Stampede Grounds July 31. For the previous 61 years, the Elks have attracted world-class rodeo action to High Prairie. Once again, the very best will test their skills on stock provided by Kesler Championship Pro Rodeo Stock. Some of its stock is the world’s best and sure to provide a challenge to competitors.

The second day of action begins at 2:30 p.m.

Enjoy all the major events of rodeo including bareback, saddle bronc, team roping, steer wrestling, tie down roping, ladies barrels, breakaway roping and – of course- the spectacular bull riding!

Amateur events include wild cow milking, the calf scramble, junior barrels, and the pony chuckwagons and chariot races.

The grand entry will again be performed by the High Prairie Wranglers, a team of precision riders. They practice for months before the rodeo so be sure to give them a big hand.

The beer gardens will be opening in the afternoon, and Chris LeBlanc will be gracing the stage for an evening of dancing both nights of the rodeo [please see page 13].

The calf scramble returns this year both days for children 7-12 years old. It involves putting a few hundred children into the pen and one very nervous calf, who tries to escape while the children attempt to grab a ribbon from its tail.

The always popular mutton bustin’ returns. Although it only last few seconds per ride, the crowd cheers on children six years and under as they hang on for deal life aboard their “beast”. Please see details on page 13. Spots may still be open.

New this year is the Half-Mile Race, and sure to provide a lot of excitement!

Don’t forget to also try your luck in the 50/50 draw!

Rodeo clown Ricky Ticky Wanchuk returns to provide his usual brand of humour and West Coast Amusements returns to provide midway fun for the entire family. Enjoy dozens of rides and tasty treats both days.

Many prizes and draws, concessions, games of chance and beer gardens round out the fun at the Stampede Grounds.

The Elks Pro Rodeo is sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and the Canadian Professional Rodeo Association.

Admission to the rodeo grounds is $35 for anyone 13 years and over; the children’s rate is $20 for those 6-12 years, five and under admitted free.

Midway wristband tickets are $40 presale and available at the High Prairie Elks Office downtown. Price at the grounds is $50.