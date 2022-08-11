Elks impressed with young players’ skills

The High Prairie Summer Football Clinic held July 23-24 attracted 30 players from the High Prairie region. The clinic was led and coached by players of the CFL’s Edmonton Elks. In the front row, left-right, are Karissa Anderson, Tre Ford, Zac Dubrule, Hunter Mohr, Konner Krystal, Tyson Ladouceur, Gavin Dumont, Denis Gagne, Nolan Fowler, Ryder Peters, Trenton Waite-Radstaak, Benjamin Lasher, Rylan Coates, Mariah Patenaude-Pedersen and Lestat Masyk. In the back row, left-right, are Enock Makonzo, Maleek Irons, Scott Hutter, Tristen Mindel, Logan Mohr, Nate Hamelin, Damon Barber, Keanu Vance, Taggan Willier, Dreaden Richards-Merrier, Aiden Caron, Nic Coe, R.J. Grievson, Nevin Herr, Shepperd Fuller-Ruddy, Graham Supernault, Cameron Patenaude-Pedersen, Blake Weber, Zandyr Rich, Kevin Bruneau, Justin Renfrow, Korven Herr, Rachaun Simonise, Brody Kit, Tom Duchesneau and Jason Staroszik.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Young football players improved their skills from some Canadian Football League players at a summer camp July 23-24 in High Prairie.

A total of 85 players from throughout the province participated in the High Prairie Summer Football Clinic at E.W. Pratt High School, organized by New World Agency.

Geared for players from Grades 5-12, the camp including 30 local players, says Tom Duchesneau, president of the High Prairie and Area Football Society.

Players were coached by Edmonton Elks players, which included quarterback Tre Ford, offensive lineman Justin Renfrow, defensive lineman Nic Coe, running back Maleek Irons, linebacker Enock Makonzo, receiver Rachaun Simonise, and defensive backs Nate Hamelin and Scott Hutter.

“All the young players said they loved the camp and were happy they attended and look forward to future New World Agency camps,” Duchesneau says.

He says the Elks were pleased with the skills of the players.

“They were impressed with the level of talent in our area and encouraged the players to continue to work hard, focus on their academics and follow their dreams.

“All the Elk players said they were overwhelmed with how much all the players and parents offered to help make their stay enjoyable,” Duchesneau says.

He called the camp a huge success.

“Young players were able were able to learn football skills from current professional players,” Duchesneau says.

“All the CFL players that attended were so great with the players.

“We received many compliments from several parents and players from in and around the league.”

Local organizers appreciate the special opportunity.

“We are grateful to the New World Agency and all the Elks’ players who took the time during their only week off in the summer to come out to our small town to mentor young athletes who may never have had a chance to attend a camp of this calibre,” Duchesneau says.

Jason Staroszik of New World was the camp director and Karissa Anderson was the trainer. He told Duchesneau after the camp that due to summer vacations, the registration numbers were lower, but the High Prairie camp drew the highest number of registrants for any summer camp he has been involved in.

High Prairie football players also gave back to the community at the 60th annual High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo held Aug. 2-3. They cleaned up the rodeo grounds at the end of each day.

“We received a lot of positive feedback from [High Prairie] Elks members on how hard the players worked and the good job they did,” adds Duchesneau.