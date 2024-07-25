Elks Pro Rodeo Parade kicks off Tuesday events

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

It bills itself as the “Biggest Little Parade in the Peace!’”

And each year, the High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Parade seems to outdo itself!

For a town its size, the parade is the envy of most, and even of much larger centres. Each year, dozens of community-minded citizens and organizations take part in the parade, much to the delight of thousands lined up along the parade route.

The parade begins Aug. 1 at 11 a.m. (please see parade route on this page). Parade staging area is near Peavine Inn & Suites.

The High Prairie Fire Department graciously organizes the parade. Fire chief Trevor Cisaroski says, “Parade route is the same except for the third entry location . . . most just entered for the full route so no real change.”

He does advise; however, that access to J.B. Wood Continuing Care will not be available through the regular route and that during 9:30-11:30 access to J.B. Wood, visitors will have to park in the hospital parking as the road by J.B. Wood will be for floats only during that time.

“This is so residents can see all the floats from their location. Thinking it’s nice for seniors to have this,” says Cisaroski.

Participants will not be able to drive down the staging area to drop off people. Floats only will be allowed on the 39 Street staging area.

However, amidst all the fun a parade has to offer, participants and watchers are reminded there are rules to be respected to keep everyone safe.

Entries will be accepted until 4 p.m. Monday, July 29. Participants must sign a waiver before being allowed to participate. The fee to enter is $20. Please be at the staging area at 10 a.m.

Floats and participants are reminded to be at least two car lengths between entries, no stopping along the parade route and stay in formation. No candy or other favours may be thrown or distributed from any motorized or livestock entry along the route; however, parade walkers may walk up to spectators and pass out candy, etc.

Please, only store-bought food is allowed due to Alberta Health Services Food regulations.

Smoking is prohibited, no alcohol allowed and no water guns allowed. Only the driver is allowed on farm tractors.

Livestock must be under the complete control of the rider.

Prizes will be awarded in several categories: General, Children’s, Classic Car, and Cultural. The entry number of your float and/or parade entry must be placed on the driver’s side to be judged.

The parade committee reserves the right to remove any entry, at any time, for any reason deemed appropriate.

Please check with the Elks office for full rules regarding the parade.

Please be reminded the parade route is subject to change without notice if an emergency arises.